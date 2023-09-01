No More DLC Content for Cyberpunk 2077 as CD Projekt Red Transitions to Unreal Engine

CD Projekt Red has announced that there will be no more DLC content for Cyberpunk 2077 after the release of the “Phantom Liberty” update this month. However, this decision is not based on player interest or sales potential, but rather on the studio’s technological changes.

CDPR Senior VP of Business Development, Michal Nowakowski, explained in a recent Q&A session that the decision is driven by the transition from their proprietary REDengine to the Unreal Engine from Epic Games. Nowakowski stated, “This is the last time we’re working on the Red Engine for the time being at least, and in the foreseeable future as you know we are working on the Unreal Engine from Epic. This was one of the key reasons why we decided this was the only one.”

CD Projekt Red has been using the REDengine since 2011’s The Witcher 2, but they announced in March 2022 that they would be switching to the Unreal Engine for the development of the next Witcher game. This partnership with Epic Games aims to improve development predictability and efficiency, while providing access to cutting-edge game development tools.

The decision to transition to Unreal Engine was influenced by the bug-ridden launch of Cyberpunk 2077, which resulted in an investor lawsuit and widespread refund offers for the console version of the game. CDPR CEO Marcin Iwinski previously attributed these issues to the “in-game streaming system” of the REDengine.

By using the well-established Unreal Engine, CD Projekt Red hopes to focus more on game design and content rather than addressing engine-related issues. The transition is expected to shorten the overall development time for future projects, such as the next Witcher title.

In addition to the “Phantom Liberty” DLC, CD Projekt Red is planning a free 2.0 Update for Cyberpunk 2077. This update will introduce new features like vehicle combat, car chases, and improvements to the user interface, skill trees, and combat AI.

