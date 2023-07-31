CityLife

The Power of AI Models

CDAC Collaborates with Arm to Boost Semiconductor Market Growth in India

ByGabriel Botha

Jul 31, 2023
The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) has partnered with Arm, a leading semiconductor IP company, to enhance support for the Design Linked Incentive Scheme (DLI) in India. Arm, a renowned chip design company based in the UK, offers cutting-edge technology that powers processors in various devices.

As part of the collaboration, Arm’s Flexible Access for Startups program will be expanded to include startups that are eligible under the MEITY’s SemiconIndia futureDESIGN DLI scheme. This program enables early-stage startups to access a wide range of verified Arm IP, tools, and training without any license fee. Startups can utilize these resources to experiment, design, and develop system-on-chip (SoC) prototypes, with the added benefits of technical support, an extensive ecosystem, and a broad developer base to increase their chances of success.

The President of Arm India, Guru Ganesan, expressed the company’s commitment to supporting innovative silicon startups and helping them become technology leaders in sectors such as AI, autonomous vehicles, and IoT. Similarly, the Director General of CDAC, E. Magesh, highlighted the opportunities provided by Arm’s offerings for young entrepreneurs to create innovative designs in the semiconductor domain.

Through this collaboration, startups selected under the DLI scheme will have access to a range of essential resources offered by Arm, including processor and system IPs, reference designs, GPU, ISP, and AI accelerator IPs, as well as software development tools. Additionally, Arm will provide access to thousands of Artisan physical IP products that support multiple foundries and process nodes for physical design and implementation.

The DLI scheme, led by CDAC, provides financial incentives and design infrastructure support for the development and deployment of semiconductor designs over a period of five years. The collaboration between CDAC and Arm further strengthens this initiative, providing support to startups and MSMEs in creating chip and IP cores for the automotive, mobility, and computing sectors.

