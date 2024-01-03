CD Projekt Red Asserts Independence, Shuns Acquisition Offers from Xbox and PlayStation

CD Projekt Red, the renowned game developer behind Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher series, has made it clear that it is not interested in being acquired by larger entities such as Xbox and PlayStation. Despite the gaming industry witnessing a recent surge in acquisitions, CD Projekt Red asserts its commitment to remaining an independent company.

Adam Kiciński, the chief strategy officer of CD Projekt S.A., the parent company of CD Projekt Red, emphasized the company’s contentment and success as an independent entity. “We are not interested in integrating ourselves into any larger entity. Throughout our entire lives, we have worked towards the position we currently hold. We believe that in a few years, we will be even bigger and stronger,” Kiciński stated.

As CD Projekt Red expands its horizons, it is establishing a presence in North America. The newly formed CD Projekt Red North America will operate alongside its Poland-based developers and is set to work on the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, known by its codename Orion, as opposed to the next installment in The Witcher franchise, codenamed Polaris.

Furthermore, CD Projekt Red has demonstrated its commitment to growth and innovation through the ownership of other studios. One such studio is The Molasses Flood, an independent game developer currently working on a multiplayer Witcher game codenamed Sirius. This collaborative effort not only showcases CD Projekt Red’s eagerness to explore new ideas but also signals its inclination towards being an acquirer rather than an acquiree.

While industry giants Xbox and PlayStation have been actively pursuing acquisitions, with Xbox securing the purchase of Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard, CD Projekt Red remains firm in its determination to retain independence.

In an ever-evolving gaming landscape, CD Projekt Red’s refusal to succumb to acquisition offers sets it apart as a company driven by its own vision and creativity. With its ongoing projects and expansion into new territories, CD Projekt Red is poised to strengthen its position as a prominent force in the gaming industry.

This article was written with reference to reporting from IGN contributed by Ryan Dinsdale.