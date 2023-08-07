Leading Battery Manufacturer CATL to Host Standalone Offline Event

The renowned battery manufacturer CATL has announced its first standalone offline event on August 16 at 3:00 PM Beijing time. Although few details have been provided, the event is expected to be a significant announcement.

CATL has been consistently leading battery innovation, and in April, they unveiled a new condensed battery technology with an impressive energy density of 500 Wh/kg, almost reaching solid-state battery standards. Furthermore, the company recently hinted at a new cell that offers exceptional charging performance in cold temperatures. The technology is said to enhance charging by approximately 50% in temperatures as low as -20°C and by 43% in normal weather conditions. More information about this breakthrough is expected to be revealed during the August 16 event.

Speculation suggests that the upcoming event will focus on speed, supported by CATL’s reputation for pioneering advancements in the battery segment. Industry observers are eagerly anticipating the August 16 announcement, and while further details are yet to be disclosed, it is clear that CATL’s event holds great importance for the industry.