Chinese Power Battery Giant CATL to Hold Offline Product Launch Event

Chinese power battery giant CATL is planning to hold its first offline product launch event on August 16. While the exact details of the product being released have not been announced, the company has indicated that it is related to faster speeds, potentially involving new fast-charging battery technology.

CATL previously unveiled its Condensed Battery during the Shanghai auto show on April 19. This innovative battery technology offers high safety and high energy density, with a single cell capable of reaching an energy density of up to 500 Wh/kg. CATL’s chief scientist, Wu Kai, explained that the company has developed a micron-sized adaptive mesh structure to enhance electrochemical reactions, resulting in ultra-high energy density chemistries.

The Condensed Battery also incorporates new processes, including a high-energy anode and a new type of anode. CATL is committed to meeting aviation-grade safety and quality requirements, and is actively collaborating on the development of a civilian electric manned program. Wu Kai stated that mass production of the Condensed Battery will be achieved within this year, and it will be utilized in electric vehicles.

As the world’s largest power battery maker, CATL currently holds a market share of 36.8% in the first half of this year. Their batteries are commonly found in major electric vehicle models in the Chinese domestic market, such as the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, SAIC Mulan, GAC Aion Y, Nio ET5, and various Chinese commercial vehicle models.

CATL’s offline product launch event will commence at 3 pm on August 16 and will be live-streamed online, allowing participants to learn more about the company’s latest product developments and advancements in battery technology.