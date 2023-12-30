Scientists Introduce Revolutionary Protein Design

Scientists from Peking University and the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence have made a breakthrough in protein design by creating a single-domain protein catenane. This innovative design involves two mechanically interlocked polypeptide rings that fold together to form a compact and integrated structure.

The researchers achieved this design by rewiring the connectivity between secondary motifs, introducing artificial entanglement. The synthesis of the catenane was easily accomplished through programmed post-translational processing events in cells, eliminating the need for additional in vitro reactions.

The team thoroughly characterized the cat-DHFR protein catenane using various techniques, including SDS-PAGE, SEC, LC-MS, IMS-MS, and proteolytic digestion experiments. The evidence collected unambiguously proved the topology of the cat-DHFR.

One of the intriguing findings was that the cat-DHFR exhibited enhanced anti-aggregation properties and had a higher thermal resilience compared to the linear control. Even when exposed to high temperatures, the cat-DHFR retained over 70% of its catalytic activity, while the linear control lost almost all activity.

The researchers believe that this innovative protein design could be applicable to other single-domain proteins, including those with similar or completely different folds. By creating single-domain protein catenanes, scientists can further explore the effects of topology on structure-property relationships. It opens up new possibilities for protein molecules and their applications in various fields.

This groundbreaking research introduces a new class of protein molecules that go beyond the linear paradigm of natural proteins. These topological proteins offer multi-chain, multi-dimensional structures with functional benefits, paving the way for potential applications in industrial enzymes, antibodies, cytokines, and biomaterials.

Further studies and advancements in this field will undoubtedly contribute to the expansion of protein design possibilities and the understanding of novel protein structures.

FAQ

What is a single-domain protein catenane?

A single-domain protein catenane refers to two mechanically interlocked polypeptide rings that fold synergistically into a compact and integrated structure. It is a rare structure in nature, and its creation involves rewiring the connectivity between secondary motifs to introduce artificial entanglement.

How was the synthesis of the cat-DHFR protein catenane achieved?

The synthesis of the cat-DHFR protein catenane was accomplished through a series of programmed streamlined post-translational processing events in cells, without the need for additional in vitro reactions.

What are the potential applications of single-domain protein catenanes?

These topological proteins hold great potential for a broad range of applications, including industrial enzymes, antibodies, cytokines, and biomaterials. Their functional benefits and multi-dimensional structures offer new design possibilities and excellent evolvability in protein molecules.