Tens of Thousands of Pokémon GO Trainers Attend Massive Festival in New York City

Tens of thousands of Pokémon GO trainers are flocking to New York City this weekend for the highly anticipated Pokémon GO Fest. The three-day event organized by Niantic, the developer of the popular mobile game, is expected to attract 70,000 attendees, making it the largest public event for Pokémon GO since its launch seven years ago.

During the festival, trainers will have the opportunity to catch a variety of Pokémon species, including the rare mythical Diancie. The main venue, Randall’s Island Park, has been transformed into a Pokémon habitat with themed areas like volcanoes and poisoned swamps where trainers can battle each other and participate in various challenges.

In addition to the activities at Randall’s Island Park, trainers can explore all five boroughs of New York City to search for Pokémon. Some exclusive Pokémon species will be released in New York City before anywhere else in the world, offering trainers a unique opportunity to expand their collections.

Tickets for the Pokémon GO Fest are available for $30, and additional add-ons can be purchased for extra perks and exclusive merchandise. Ticket holders will have the chance to visit both Randall’s Island Park and explore the city, with different time slots designated for each location.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET each day, and trainers can enjoy the citywide experience throughout the day, but access to Randall’s Island Park is limited to the specific hours listed on their ticket.

The Pokémon GO Fest is an exciting chance for trainers from all over the world to come together, play the game, and connect with other enthusiasts. It is a testament to the enduring popularity and community-building nature of Pokémon GO.