Get Ready for an Exciting Shopping Experience on Shopee Live this 9.9!

Join Shopee Live this 9.9 Super Shopping Day for an incredible shopping experience like no other. From unbeatable deals to exciting entertainment, this event promises to be a blast.

Countdown to the 9.9 Super Shopping Day with Mayiduo starting at 11:30 PM on 8 September. Then, catch Xiaxue as she headlines the 9.9 Super Shopping Day stream and brings shoppers exclusive deals from 8:00 PM to 9:30 PM on 9 September.

One of the highlights of the event is the livestream from Italy on Premiummall. You’ll have the opportunity to purchase luxury items from renowned brands such as Gucci, Dior, Loewe, YSL, Prada, and Chloé. The livestream will be available at various times throughout the day.

During the event, enjoy 30% off vouchers on all products sold on Shopee Live at specific time slots.

Shopee Live offers a unique shopping experience by combining shopping with entertainment. Tune in for live demonstrations and discover the best deals on a wide range of products, including tech gadgets, beauty products, and household items. Winston Goh, Head of Marketing at Shopee Singapore, expressed excitement about the growing popularity of Shopee Live and its ability to connect customers with their favorite brands in an entertaining and convenient way.

In addition to the exciting deals and entertainment, Shopee is also offering a chance to win $100,000 cash in their Super Giveaway. Simply sign up for the giveaway and complete at least one checkout on 9 September to stand a chance to win the cash prize.

To make the shopping experience even more rewarding, Shopee is offering 12% off brand vouchers and their largest cashback discount ever at $300. Keep an eye out for the Super Secret Voucher Drops that will be happening daily leading up to the event.

If you’re looking for even more savings, consider opening a Mari Savings Account with MariBank. By downloading the MariBank app and depositing a minimum of $1,000, you can receive an upsized $300 Shopee voucher pack. Plus, with a Mari Savings Account, you can earn 2.5% p.a. interest on your deposits.

Don’t miss out on the action on Shopee Live this 9.9 Super Shopping Day. Visit the Shopee website for more information and get ready for an exciting shopping experience.

Sources: Shopee Singapore, MariBank

