An Eco-Friendly Approach for the C(sp2)–H Bond Selenylation of N-Heteroarenes

In this article, a new eco-friendly method for the synthesis of selenylated N-heteroarenes is reported. The C(sp2)–H bond selenylation of imidazopyridines and other N-heteroarenes, as well as simple arenes, is achieved using a diorganyl-diselenide and trichloroisocyanuric acid (TCCA)-ethanol reagent system at ambient temperature.

The construction of C–Se bonds is of great interest in organic synthesis due to the biological characteristics of organoselenium compounds. Diorganyl-selenides are known for their diverse biological properties and are widely used in various applications. N-heteroarenes, such as imidazo[1,2-a]pyridine (IP), imidazo[2,1-b]thiazole, and indole, are important scaffolds in pharmaceutical, biological, and materials science research.

The molecular hybridization of (N-hetero)arenes and organoselenium compounds has the potential to lead to molecules with promising biological properties. Therefore, the development of a synthetic methodology for constructing the C–Se bond in (N-hetero)arenes has become a research priority.

The new protocol presented in this article offers a greener and more sustainable approach to C–H bond selenylation. Unlike cross-coupling reactions, this method provides a straightforward one-step bond formation route through C(sp2)–H bond functionalization.

The reaction involves the activation of diorganyl-diselenides through electrophilic species generated in situ. Trichloroisocyanuric acid (TCCA) is used as a green chlorination agent, offering stability, ease of handling, and cost-effectiveness.

The protocol is applicable to a wide range of substrates and can be operated at ambient temperature using ethanol as the solvent. The reaction proceeds quickly and with good regioselectivity, providing the desired selenylated products in good yields.

Overall, this eco-friendly approach to C(sp2)–H bond selenylation offers a promising method for the synthesis of biologically-relevant organoselenyl-containing N-heteroarenes. The use of TCCA as a reagent and the mild reaction conditions make this protocol advantageous and highly desirable for organic synthesis.

– Paper: Nascimento, A. R. S. et al. An Eco-Friendly Approach for the C(sp2)–H Bond Selenylation of Imidazopyridines and Other N-Heteroarenes. Sci Rep 10, 16415 (2020).

