CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

An Eco-Friendly Approach for the C(sp2)–H Bond Selenylation of N-Heteroarenes

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 31, 2023
An Eco-Friendly Approach for the C(sp2)–H Bond Selenylation of N-Heteroarenes

In this article, a new eco-friendly method for the synthesis of selenylated N-heteroarenes is reported. The C(sp2)–H bond selenylation of imidazopyridines and other N-heteroarenes, as well as simple arenes, is achieved using a diorganyl-diselenide and trichloroisocyanuric acid (TCCA)-ethanol reagent system at ambient temperature.

The construction of C–Se bonds is of great interest in organic synthesis due to the biological characteristics of organoselenium compounds. Diorganyl-selenides are known for their diverse biological properties and are widely used in various applications. N-heteroarenes, such as imidazo[1,2-a]pyridine (IP), imidazo[2,1-b]thiazole, and indole, are important scaffolds in pharmaceutical, biological, and materials science research.

The molecular hybridization of (N-hetero)arenes and organoselenium compounds has the potential to lead to molecules with promising biological properties. Therefore, the development of a synthetic methodology for constructing the C–Se bond in (N-hetero)arenes has become a research priority.

The new protocol presented in this article offers a greener and more sustainable approach to C–H bond selenylation. Unlike cross-coupling reactions, this method provides a straightforward one-step bond formation route through C(sp2)–H bond functionalization.

The reaction involves the activation of diorganyl-diselenides through electrophilic species generated in situ. Trichloroisocyanuric acid (TCCA) is used as a green chlorination agent, offering stability, ease of handling, and cost-effectiveness.

The protocol is applicable to a wide range of substrates and can be operated at ambient temperature using ethanol as the solvent. The reaction proceeds quickly and with good regioselectivity, providing the desired selenylated products in good yields.

Overall, this eco-friendly approach to C(sp2)–H bond selenylation offers a promising method for the synthesis of biologically-relevant organoselenyl-containing N-heteroarenes. The use of TCCA as a reagent and the mild reaction conditions make this protocol advantageous and highly desirable for organic synthesis.

Sources:
– Paper: Nascimento, A. R. S. et al. An Eco-Friendly Approach for the C(sp2)–H Bond Selenylation of Imidazopyridines and Other N-Heteroarenes. Sci Rep 10, 16415 (2020).
– Definitions: Cambridge English Dictionary, Merriam-Webster Dictionary

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

Estonia’s E-residency Program: A Game Changer for Global E-commerce Entrepreneurs

Aug 31, 2023
News

Raffles London at the OWO: A Spectacular New Destination in the Heart of Whitehall

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Understanding the 403 Unauthorized Error

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Estonia’s E-residency Program: A Game Changer for Global E-commerce Entrepreneurs

Aug 31, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Needs to Invest More in Gaming to Attract Gamers and Developers to Mac

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

A Closer Look at LG’s StanbyME Go Suitcase TV

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Raffles London at the OWO: A Spectacular New Destination in the Heart of Whitehall

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments