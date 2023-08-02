CityLife

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 2, 2023
Casella Waste Systems, Inc., a regional waste management company, has announced an offering of up to $35.0 million in Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds. The purpose of this offering is to finance and reimburse Casella for certain capital projects in the state of New York.

The bonds will be issued by the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation and will be guaranteed by Casella’s subsidiaries. It is important to note that these bonds will not be a general obligation of the issuer or a debt of the State of New York. Instead, they will be payable solely from amounts received from Casella under a loan agreement and from the guarantors under a guaranty.

The exact terms and timing of the offering will depend on market conditions and other factors. There is no assurance that all approvals will be received or that the offering will be completed. The bonds will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers and will not be registered under the Securities Act. Therefore, they may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. cautions that the announcement contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The company cannot guarantee that it will achieve the plans and expectations described in these statements. Investors are advised to refer to the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more information.

