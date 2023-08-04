Cascade County Sheriff Showcases New Incident Command Vehicle

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter recently revealed the agency’s new Incident Command Vehicle, a valuable asset not just for the county but for the entire north central Montana region. The vehicle was acquired through a competitive grant of around $700,000 secured by Undersheriff Scott Van Dyken from the Department of Homeland Security a few years ago.

In contrast to previous mobile command centers that resembled construction site trailers, the new 32-foot rig is equipped with advanced technology, such as cameras, radios, and other essential equipment, to effectively manage major incidents in any environment. Its rear section can serve as a backup 911 center, complete with three stations and the necessary communication tools required during emergencies. Towards the front, there is a separate conference area with sliding doors that can accommodate up to 10 individuals for command meetings and planning sessions.

Manufactured by a Kalispell company, the vehicle is equipped with built-in WiFi and will soon be connected to the Starlink network to ensure reliable cell service from almost anywhere. Additionally, it features a mast with infrared cameras for information gathering purposes.

While the vehicle has yet to be deployed in an actual emergency, it has already been utilized for training exercises. It can be employed in various scenarios, including SWAT operations, standoffs, wildland fires, and search and rescue missions. Furthermore, in the event of a lost child or other community emergencies, the vehicle can function as the incident command post.

The introduction of this new Incident Command Vehicle enhances the capabilities of the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and will contribute to more efficient and coordinated emergency responses in the region. With its cutting-edge technology and versatile design, it ensures that the necessary infrastructure is in place to effectively manage critical incidents.