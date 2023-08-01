A Cargo Vessel Breaks Russia’s Blockade of Ukraine’s Ports

A cargo vessel flying the Israeli flag has entered Ukraine’s branch of the Danube, becoming the first vessel to do so since July 25. Three civilian vessels – Sahin 2, Ams1, and Yilmaz Kaptan – set sail from the Black Sea on the night of July 30, with Ams1 successfully breaching the supposed blockade by openly advertising Ukraine as its destination.

The vessel, which embarked from Ashdod in Israel, crossed the Black Sea on a direct channel and was followed by four more vessels that are expected to anchor in the Danube. The United States’ maritime reconnaissance aircraft, the P8, is reportedly tracking the passage of these vessels.

Russia had previously announced a blockade on vessels bound for Ukrainian ports, treating them as carriers of military cargo. However, the entry of the Israeli-flagged cargo vessel into Ukraine’s branch of the Danube marks a significant breakthrough for Ukraine, challenging Russia’s blockade and asserting its right to maritime trade.

The situation remains tense, and updates on the progress of these vessels are anticipated.