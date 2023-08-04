CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Cardano (ADA) Price Predictions: A Bearish Outlook with Potential for Future Growth

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 4, 2023
The bearish trend in the cryptocurrency market has had an impact on Cardano (ADA), aligning its trajectory with the overall sentiment in the industry. According to the PricePredictions platform, which utilizes advanced machine learning algorithms, ADA’s price by the end of August may see a potential decrease of 7.72% compared to its current value.

PricePredictions takes into account various indicators such as moving average convergence divergence (MACD), Bollinger Bands (BB), relative strength index (RSI), and average true range (ATR) to make its projections. Based on these metrics, the platform foresees a possible downtrend for ADA, reflecting the prevailing market sentiment.

Currently, Cardano is trading at $0.2928 and has experienced a downward trajectory across different time frames. The latest data shows a daily loss of 3.67%, a weekly dip of 4.87%, and a marginal monthly decrease of 0.38%.

Support and resistance levels for ADA are identified at $0.281491 to $0.294487 and $0.307483 to $0.320479, respectively. These levels play a significant role in ADA’s price movements.

Technical analysis on the TradingView platform reveals a bearish sentiment, with a “sell” rating at 15. Oscillators stand at a neutral 9, while moving averages signal a “strong sell” sentiment at 14.

Despite the bearish predictions, the Cardano team continues to work on developments that could potentially influence the coin’s trajectory. The interplay between algorithmic predictions and real-world progress will ultimately determine Cardano’s price in August and beyond.

As Cardano navigates the complexities of the market, the forecasted price from the machine learning algorithm raises questions about short-term performance. However, the Cardano team’s unwavering dedication suggests potential future gains for the coin.

