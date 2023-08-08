Carbyne APEX introduces AI-driven translation feature to aid 9-1-1 centers

Carbyne APEX, the emergency call management platform developed by Carbyne, has unveiled a new translation feature that uses artificial intelligence to assist 9-1-1 centers. The feature is designed to automatically translate audio, texts, and chats, catering to non-English speakers who require language assistance during emergency calls.

On average, non-English speaking 9-1-1 calls that need live translation last approximately six minutes, compared to the average two minutes for English-language calls. Carbyne’s Translation feature aims to reduce this time significantly by quickly identifying the caller’s native language and providing real-time translations. This can decrease the time-to-translation by up to 70% compared to human translation.

This translation feature aims to alleviate stress for callers who struggle to be understood during emergencies and enhance the accuracy of dispatch. By rapidly detecting the caller’s native language, it enables 9-1-1 professionals to keep the caller engaged and communicate in their preferred language. In the United States, response times for non-English speakers increase by an average of 125%. Carbyne’s Translation strives to minimize response times, reduce comprehension errors, and enhance situational awareness for emergency services.

Key features included in Carbyne’s solution are the translation of audio calls, Text-to-911 capabilities, instant messaging for call takers, real-time on-screen translations of the caller’s native language, and automatic translation of the call handler’s speech from English to the detected language. This allows 9-1-1 staff to view translations on-screen while still hearing the caller’s native language and tone.

Carbyne Translation is specifically developed to diminish language barriers and improve response times for non-English speakers during emergencies. Currently, it is available as an add-on to Carbyne APEX call management software for customers participating in the early access program. Carbyne is a globally recognized provider of cloud-native emergency communications center solutions, processing over 250 million data points annually through their unified platform.