The Challenges and Potential of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Technology

There are limited options available for achieving net zero emissions without the use of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology. CCS involves capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) from pollution sources such as power plants or cement factories, converting it to a liquid, and storing it underground for thousands of years. However, environmentalists are concerned that relying too heavily on CCS will enable polluting industries to continue emitting CO2 instead of transitioning to renewable alternatives.

The CCS industry is still in its early stages and faces significant hurdles. One major challenge is the cost. The Climate Change Committee predicts that by 2035, CCS will be one of the most expensive green technologies. Additionally, current technology can only capture around 90% of carbon emissions, and some projects struggle to reach even that level of efficacy. A recent report suggested that previous estimates of carbon dioxide locked up by CCS may have been overstated by up to 30%.

Technical and economic setbacks have plagued CCS projects over the years. Nonetheless, the UK, with its declining oil and gas reserves, is well-positioned to become a leader in CCS. The government recently announced support for two CCS projects, but this comes after a history of stop-start initiatives, including the cancellation of major development competitions at a cost of £168 million.

Safety concerns also persist, particularly regarding the transportation of large amounts of liquid carbon dioxide through pipelines and storing it underground in populous areas or places prone to earthquakes. These challenges could potentially be resolved, but substantial financial investment will be required.

For sectors that struggle to decarbonize, such as iron, cement, and chemicals, CCS may provide a lifeline. However, for industries with readily available green alternatives, investing in CCS might not be the most efficient use of resources.

Addressing the challenges and potential of CCS is crucial for achieving net zero emissions, but careful consideration and wise investments are necessary to ensure its effectiveness and viability as a long-term solution.