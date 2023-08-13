AirTags Help Recover Stolen Car in Vancouver

AirTags have proven to be indispensable devices for car owners, providing critical data on the location of stolen vehicles. A recent incident in Vancouver showcases the power of Apple’s tracker.

Becca Hislop and her partner Dylan experienced a car theft and decided to plant an AirTag in their 2013 Hyundai Accent as a precaution. When their vehicle was stolen near Science World, they used a carshare vehicle to track the location provided by the AirTag.

They found their stolen car stuck in traffic near St. Paul’s Hospital. Dylan approached the thief, but despite the confrontation, the thief drove away. The couple promptly reported the theft to the police and shared the live location information from the AirTag.

Driven by their determination, the couple and their friends launched their own pursuit of the stolen vehicle, keeping track of its movements to different locations, including McDonald’s and a winery. Law enforcement took the case seriously, conducting traffic stops and searching residences.

Using the AirTag information, the couple believed they had located the stolen car. However, the thief outsmarted them by finding the AirTag and planting it in another carshare vehicle. The police reached out to the carshare company for customer information.

Ultimately, the police found the stolen vehicle at East Hasting Street, suggesting that the thief had abandoned it upon realizing they were being pursued. While it is unclear if the car sustained any damage, the thief had removed the fuse panel, potentially in an attempt to disable any GPS trackers.

Reflecting on the incident, Hislop plans to use two AirTags in her car to increase the chances of recovery in case one is discovered by a thief. Apple’s AirTags are designed to alert nearby iPhones if they are being moved without the owner’s consent, acting as an anti-stalking measure.

In an effort to apprehend the thief, Hislop shared a video of her partner’s encounter online, hoping someone may recognize the criminal and assist the police in their investigation.