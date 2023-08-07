Hybrid Vehicles Gaining Traction in the Philippines Car Market

Two major car launches in Manila indicate that carmakers are focusing more on hybrid vehicles rather than full battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the Philippines.

Toyota Motor Philippines’ Inc. (TMP) introduced the Toyota Yaris Cross, its sixth hybrid vehicle, to its lineup of internal combustion engine (ICE) and hybrid models. Similarly, Chery Auto Philippines launched the Tiggo 5X and Tiggo 7 hybrids alongside its ICE counterparts.

Toyota has a 34% market share in the country, equivalent to 174,000 cars in 2022, and Chery has experienced growth in the compact and mid-sized SUV markets. Both companies share a similar approach to carbon neutrality due to the slow development of the country’s charging infrastructure and the preference for ICE engines. Additionally, there is a lack of strong electric vehicle (EV) or fuel economy mandates in the Philippines.

Toyota aims to offer hybrid electric vehicle options to its customers as part of a multiple pathway approach to achieve carbon neutrality. Range anxiety, caused by the insufficient charging station network, is one of the primary reasons for Toyota’s focus on hybrids in the Philippines. The launch of the Yaris Hybrid aims to bring electrified vehicles closer to Filipinos.

CheryPH aims to contribute to the electrification of the Philippine market by offering a variety of electrified vehicles, including battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and mild hybrids. Chery’s recent releases, the Tiggo 5X and Tiggo 7 hybrids, come with engine warranties and fuel consumption reductions.

Chery, China’s 9th leading automobile exporter, invests heavily in EV research and development. In 2021, the company introduced the Chery Arrizo 5e EV in the Philippines, followed by the affordable Chery Ice Cream (Jetour Ice Cream), currently the cheapest EV in the country.

Both Toyota and Chery’s approaches to electrification in the Philippines reflect the need to cater to market demand while considering the limitations of the charging infrastructure and promoting the transition to more sustainable transportation options.