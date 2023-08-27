Win a Track Day Experience with South West Nissan

South West Nissan, a well-known dealer group with locations in Barnstaple, Exeter, and Wellington, is offering a special competition for children between the ages of 10 and 16. The contest is being held to coincide with the release of the Gran Turismo movie in cinemas. The lucky winner will have the opportunity to win a track day experience worth £170.

To enter the competition, participants must have their picture taken beside any Nissan GT-R and upload it to the South West Nissan Facebook page before August 31. They can either pose themselves or have a friend or relative pose on their behalf. The winner will be announced on September 6.

To make it convenient for everyone to participate, South West Nissan has been positioning their own GT-R in various locations over the past few weeks. Currently, the car can be seen at the company’s Exeter dealership.

The track day winner will have the chance to choose four incredible supercars for their experience, with a three-mile drive in each car accompanied by an expert driver. Runner-up prizes include a pair of cinema tickets and a stylish Gran Turismo cap.

The Gran Turismo movie focuses on the inspiring story of Jann Mardenborough, who went from being highly skilled at the Gran Turismo video game/simulator to becoming a real-life racing driver. Jann beat out 90,000 rivals to qualify for the 2011 Nissan GT Academy. South West Nissan is proud to have its own connections to Jann Mardenborough, as a customer who purchased the UK’s first Nissan GT-R Nismo from their Exeter showroom in 2015 had the opportunity to enjoy a track day with Jann at Thruxton Circuit in Hampshire.

South West Nissan is excited about their Gran Turismo movie competition and looks forward to providing the lucky winner with a thrilling and memorable experience. Entry into the competition is free, so there is still time for children to participate.

Sources:

– South West Nissan (dealer group)

– Gran Turismo (movie)

– Jann Mardenborough (racing driver)

(Note: Any URLs provided in the original article have been removed)