Improved Infrastructure but Challenges Remain on Indian Roads

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 8, 2023
Indian roads and infrastructure have seen significant improvements in recent years, marked by the development of highways and expressways. However, certain factors continue to pose threats to smooth movement on these roads. Reckless driving, jaywalking, stray animals, and wrong driving can all lead to accidents.

A recent incident in Madhya Pradesh serves as a grim reminder of this issue. A Renault Triber overturned while attempting to avoid crashing into a buffalo or a herd of buffaloes. The accident was recorded on video and shared on a YouTube channel. The driver was alone in the car at the time.

The footage reveals that the driver’s attempt to dodge the herd caused one of the buffalo to jump onto the road divider, resulting in a burst tire. Consequently, the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to its overturn. The Renault Triber suffered significant damage to its A pillars, front windshield, side panels, and doors.

Fortunately, the driver was wearing a seatbelt and escaped with minor injuries. However, the airbags failed to deploy on time. The condition of the tires and wheels indicates the extent of the damage caused.

This incident underscores the importance of practicing caution while driving on Indian roads. Adhering to speed limits and remaining vigilant can help prevent accidents of this nature.

Indian car manufacturers have now started prioritizing the build quality of their vehicles. Brands such as Tata, Mahindra, Renault, Skoda, and Volkswagen are known for producing sturdy cars. However, it is worth noting that in this particular case, both the build quality of the car and a stroke of luck contributed to the driver’s survival.

Driving in India can be challenging, necessitating constant alertness. The unexpected can happen at any moment, making it essential to remain cautious and prepared while on the road.

