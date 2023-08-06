Capella Space’s Satellites Reentering Earth’s Atmosphere Sooner Than Expected

According to publicly available satellite data, Capella Space’s synthetic aperture radar satellites are reentering Earth’s atmosphere earlier than planned. Since 2018, the startup has launched a total of ten small satellites, including eight in its “Whitney”-class spacecraft family. Of these, five satellites have already reentered the atmosphere, with three lasting less than two-and-a-half years in orbit, shorter than the projected lifespan of three years.

Currently, five satellites remain in orbit, including Capella-9 and Capella-10, which were launched on March 16. These satellites are currently operating at altitudes of around 584 km and 588 km, respectively. Capella-9’s propulsion system was developed by Phase Four, the same company that built the propulsion system for Capella-5, one of the prematurely reentered satellites.

The unexpected decay of the satellites might be attributed to issues with the propulsion system, misjudged requirements, or other performance problems unrelated to propulsion. Furthermore, space weather, such as increased solar activity in Earth’s atmosphere, along with higher atmospheric density and solar events like geomagnetic storms, are also having an impact on satellite operations.

Capella CEO Payam Banazadeh has affirmed that the satellites are deorbiting faster than anticipated due to increased atmospheric drag caused by higher solar activity and performance issues with the propulsion system. Capella plans to upgrade the propulsion system for future satellites and has a goal to launch eight next-generation Acadia satellites within the next year.

Capella Space is a seven-year-old startup and one of the few companies constructing constellations of synthetic aperture radar satellites in low Earth orbit. Earlier this year, the company secured $60 million in funding and is scheduled to launch its first Acadia satellite on August 6 as part of a multi-mission contract with Rocket Lab.