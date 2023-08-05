Capella Space’s Satellites Falling to Earth Sooner Than Expected

Capella Space, a startup specializing in synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites, is experiencing a shorter lifespan for its satellites than initially estimated. Publicly available satellite data confirms that five of the ten small satellites Capella Space has launched since 2018 have reentered the Earth’s atmosphere since January.

Among the satellites are the Whitney-class spacecraft, with three Whitneys reentering after an orbit duration of less than two-and-a-half years. Capella-5 lasted less than two years before reentry. Currently, five satellites remain in orbit, including Capella-9 and Capella-10, launched on March 16, at altitudes of around 584 km and 588 km, respectively.

Capella-9 was equipped with a propulsion system built by Phase Four, the same provider as Capella-5. Capella-9 was expected to maintain an altitude between 475-575 km for three years. However, Capella-7 and Capella-8, launched in January 2022, are currently operating below 400 kilometers and are projected to deorbit within the next few weeks or months.

It is unclear what caused the unexpected decay of Capella-7 and Capella-8. Possibilities include a malfunction in the propulsion systems or a miscalculation in their requirements. Astronomer and analyst Jonathan McDowell suspects propulsion failures may have caused the premature reentries, but Capella Space has not commented on the matter.

Capella Space, established in 2014, is one of the few startups developing constellations of SAR satellites in low Earth orbit. SAR technology allows for detailed 3D surface scans regardless of weather conditions. The company recently secured $60 million in funding and plans to launch its first Acadia satellite on an Electron rocket by Rocket Lab on August 6. Each Capella satellite is estimated to cost $5 million according to an independent NASA report on orbital debris remediation.