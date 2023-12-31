Akuma Unleashed: A New Look at the Demonic Fighter in Street Fighter 6

Summary: Capcom recently shared an intriguing render of Akuma from Street Fighter 6 on Twitter, revealing a darker and more menacing look for the character. While fans already knew about Akuma’s aged appearance and gray hair in the upcoming game, this new image showcases a particularly demonic and undead portrayal. The render signifies Akuma “raging into 2024” as he is set to be released in the spring of that year. Interestingly, Ed is confirmed as the next DLC combatant, with a winter 2024 release window.

FAQ:

Q: How does Akuma’s new render in Street Fighter 6 differ from previous teases?

A: Akuma’s latest render stands out with a darker and more menacing look, emphasizing his demonic and undead state.

Q: When is Akuma set to be released in Street Fighter 6?

A: Akuma is scheduled for a spring 2024 release.

Q: Who is the next DLC combatant in Street Fighter 6?

A: Ed is confirmed as the next DLC combatant, expected to become available in winter 2024.

Q: What is significant about Akuma’s portrayal in Street Fighter history?

A: Akuma has been a fan favorite character due to his unique story and gameplay. He made his debut in Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo, was banned from competitive play due to his superiority, and later became the first Capcom character to fight alongside Marvel’s X-Men.

Q: How popular has Akuma been in previous Street Fighter games?

A: Akuma has consistently been a popular choice among players, as seen in Street Fighter 5’s character usage statistics. Expect his popularity to continue in Street Fighter 6.