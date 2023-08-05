CityLife

Capcom Releases Early Artwork of New Outfits for Street Fighter 6 Characters

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 5, 2023
Capcom has unveiled early artwork of new costumes for several characters in Street Fighter 6. These upcoming additions are anticipated to generate significant revenue for the Japanese publisher.

Among the four highlighted options, Juri’s unique onesie is expected to be a standout hit. Guile’s country and western festival-inspired attire, Marisa’s elegant wedding ensemble, and Dee Jay’s stylish 70s-inspired suit are also noteworthy.

Each outfit boasts intricate details. Dee Jay’s smartwatch, for example, reveals that he is listening to one of his own songs. Marisa’s innovative headdress transforms her hair into a traditional Roman galea in the form of a tiara. Guile’s tied-back hairstyle, in contrast to his usual sky-high hairdo, also catches attention.

However, it is Juri’s pajama outfit that is predicted to bring in the most revenue for Capcom. Despite its eccentricity, the outfit has garnered praise, particularly for its hood that features holes to accommodate Juri’s pigtails.

These new costumes are expected to entice Street Fighter players to spend their in-game currency, Fight Money. Players are encouraged to share their cosplay ideas and thoughts on the new outfits in the comments section below.

