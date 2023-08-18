CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Capcom Announces Line-up and Streaming Plans for Tokyo Game Show

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 18, 2023
Capcom has revealed its line-up and streaming plans for the upcoming Tokyo Game Show. The company will host an online presentation called Capcom Online Program on Thursday, September 21. The event will be pre-recorded and will feature news on Capcom’s latest titles.

The games that will be playable at TGS include Resident Evil 4 VR Mode, Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Monster Hunter Now, and Tokyo Marui x Resident Evil Shooting Range.

Tokyo Game Show 2023 will take place from September 21 to September 24. The event will be split into two business days and two public days. This year’s TGS is expected to be the largest in the history of the annual trade show, which first started in 1996.

Aside from Capcom, other companies that are confirmed to participate in TGS include Bandai Namco Entertainment, HoyoVerse, Koei Tecmo, Konami, Level 5, Xbox, Sega/Atlus, and Square Enix. Kojima Productions will have a presence in the merchandise area, while PlayStation will only be present in the indie area. Nintendo, on the other hand, will have business meetings but will not have a public area at the show.

Fans can look forward to exciting announcements and updates from Capcom and other participating companies at Tokyo Game Show 2023.

