Street Fighter 6 Introduces New DLC Character and Collaboration with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Capcom has announced exciting updates for Street Fighter 6. The highly anticipated fighting game will be receiving a new downloadable content (DLC) character named A.K.I, described as a maniacal poison aficionado. A.K.I is set to be released in the fall and will be the 20th playable character in the game.

In addition to the new character, Capcom has revealed a collaboration with Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This collaboration will bring various in-game features to Street Fighter 6, including gear, emotes, titles, stamps, and the ability to transform avatars into one of the beloved turtles. Fans can look forward to this collaboration, which is scheduled to launch on August 8, 2023.

The announcement of A.K.I. was made during the Evo event, where players got a glimpse of her first in-game cinematic footage. More details about this exciting new character will be unveiled at a later date.

Street Fighter 6’s collaboration with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles marks the second branded partnership for the game, with the first being a collaboration with Onitsuka Tiger at its launch. With this collaboration, players will have the opportunity to showcase their Turtle fandom while customizing the in-game social center, Battle Hub.

Street Fighter 6 is the latest installment in the legendary Street Fighter franchise. It offers a new single-player World Tour mode, a community-focused Battle Hub, and various core gameplay modes through Fighting Ground. Since its release, the game has already sold over two million units worldwide.

Street Fighter 6 is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam. Fans of the franchise can look forward to the exciting new DLC character and the collaboration with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, adding more depth and enjoyment to the gameplay experience.