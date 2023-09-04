Scientists Search for Space Matter on Canterbury Cathedral Roof

Scientists from the University of Kent are conducting a unique project on the roof of Canterbury Cathedral to search for micrometeorites, tiny particles that have survived the Earth’s atmosphere. The cathedral’s inaccessible roof provides an ideal location for collecting these dust-sized particles while preserving their integrity.

Previously, scientists had searched for cosmic dust in remote locations like Antarctica or ocean floors, mainly from comets and asteroids. However, now they are exploring the age, size, and detailed construction records of UK cathedrals to gather valuable information about the origins of the solar system.

The project, led by Dr Penny Wozniakiewicz, aims to collect undisturbed samples of micrometeorites. She explained, “The rooftops offer an opportunity to collect the dust and not have people trampling all over it.” The team plans to extend their research to other cathedrals in the UK, starting with Rochester Cathedral in Kent.

Canterbury Cathedral, founded in 597 AD by St Augustine, was chosen due to its historical significance and well-documented construction and maintenance work. By studying these cosmic particles, scientists hope to gain insights into the formation of our solar system.

This groundbreaking project demonstrates the innovative ways in which scientists are exploring space matter. UK cathedrals provide a unique opportunity to uncover celestial secrets and contribute to our understanding of the universe.

