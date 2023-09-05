Canon Dominates Camera Market with Nearly Half of Market Share

According to a report by Nikkei Shimbun, Canon maintains its stronghold on the camera market, holding a commanding 46.5% market share. This is nearly double the market share of its closest competitor, Sony, which stands at 23.7%. The report analyzes data provided by Techno System Research and does not differentiate between mirrorless cameras and DSLRs.

In terms of volume, Canon sold over 3.348 million camera units in 2023, while Sony sold around 1.879 million units. The top five companies in the market, including Nikon, Fujifilm, and Panasonic, account for a total of 94.3% of the digital camera market share.

When comparing the sales report from the previous year, Canon continues to rely heavily on DSLR sales, with a higher volume of units sold. However, in the mirrorless camera segment, Sony is inching closer to Canon, selling 1.25 million units compared to Canon’s 1.54 million units.

Interestingly, Sony surpasses Canon in terms of the value of cameras sold, with 565 billion yen in sales compared to Canon’s 506.7 billion yen. This indicates that Canon excels in selling more affordable cameras, while Sony focuses on higher-value products.

Despite small shifts in market share, the overall breakdown of leaders remains largely unchanged from previous years. Canon’s dominance has increased slightly by 0.7%, while Sony’s market share fell by 0.9%. Nikon experienced a modest rise of 0.4%.

Another notable statistic is Sony’s dominance in the CMOS sensor market, with a 47.9% market share and $18.5 billion in sales. Sony’s closest competitor in this segment is Samsung with just 18.1% market share.

Overall, the report shows Canon’s continued dominance in the camera market, with Sony maintaining its position as the closest competitor. Sony also leads the CMOS sensor market, illustrating their broad presence in the industry.

Sources:

– Digital Camera Info

– Digital Camera World

– Nikkei Shimbun

– Techno System Research

– Digital Camera Life