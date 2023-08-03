Canadian Tech Company Niricson Raises Over $10 Million CAD in Funding Round

Canadian tech company Niricson has successfully raised more than $10 million CAD in a recent funding round. Led by MUUS Climate Partners, the investment round included participation from Bentley Systems, Sustainable Development Technology Canada, Export Development Canada, Invest Victoria, Australia, Forward Venture Capital, Techstars, and others.

The funding secured by Niricson will enable the company to expand its global presence and revolutionize infrastructure condition assessment. By incorporating robotics, computer vision, acoustic technology, and artificial intelligence (AI), Niricson aims to improve predictive maintenance for large-scale civil assets like dams, bridges, nuclear power plants, airport runways, and tunnels.

In addition to expanding its capabilities, Niricson will focus on advancing research and development to create the world’s first AI-driven predictive analytics Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. This platform will cater specifically to managing critical infrastructure assets, ensuring their safety and optimal performance.

Niricson has already made significant progress in digitizing critical infrastructure assets, providing asset owners and managers with valuable insights. Through their technology, clients can enhance their decision-making processes, optimize maintenance programs, and reduce costs. The company’s focus on high-value infrastructure assets ensures continuous safe operation with maximum efficiency.

Leveraging AI, computer vision, and acoustics, Niricson offers asset managers and civil engineers critical insights and multi-layered defect visualization. This facilitates accurate and efficient asset management and condition assessment processes, minimizing the risks of catastrophic failures and optimizing resource allocations.

With a customer base of over 20 large organizations worldwide, including owners of dams, bridges, and runways, Niricson has gained trust in their expertise. The company is committed to driving value for stakeholders and promoting responsible global growth. Their mission is to revolutionize infrastructure condition assessment and empower society to tackle grand challenges.

Founded in 2020, Niricson is a Canadian software company focused on enhancing infrastructure safety through data-driven condition assessments. They collaborate with asset owners and managers, including utilities, government entities, and engineering consulting firms, to inspect, manage, and predict asset performance over time. Leveraging their proprietary technologies, DRONIC™ and AUTOSPEX™, Niricson digitizes and automates the inspection process, enabling customers to improve safety and risk management with actionable insights.