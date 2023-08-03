Canadian Startup Tenstorrent Raises $100 Million in Funding to Challenge Nvidia in AI Chip Market

Canadian startup Tenstorrent has secured $100 million in funding from companies like Hyundai Motor Group, Samsung investment fund, and Kia, among others. The aim is to challenge Nvidia’s dominance in supplying chips for artificial intelligence (AI) products.

Led by former Tesla employee Jim Keller, Tenstorrent has raised a total of $234.5 million and is currently valued at approximately $1 billion. In the latest funding round, the company received $30 million from Hyundai, $20 million from Kia, and $50 million from Samsung’s Catalyst Fund, along with other investors.

The funding is structured as debt, which will later be converted into equity. This means that Tenstorrent will need to hold another equity funding round to achieve the new valuation.

Hyundai has expressed its intentions to integrate AI into its future vehicles, including Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis models. Tenstorrent, founded in 2016, not only manufactures its own AI chips but also offers its intellectual property and technology to assist customers in building their own AI chips.

In addition to challenging Nvidia in the data center, Tenstorrent is exploring other applications for AI chips. For example, the company recently announced a deal to produce chips for smart TVs.

Under Keller’s leadership, Tenstorrent aims to leverage his experience in developing chips for companies like Apple, Tesla, and Intel. This marks his return to the car technology sector.