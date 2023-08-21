Canadian Space Agency Mistakenly Shares Image of Arizona’s Barringer Meteor Crater as Moon’s Tycho Crater

The Canadian Space Agency recently caused a stir when it mistakenly shared an image of Arizona’s Barringer Meteor Crater on social media, claiming it to be the Moon’s Tycho Crater. The picture gained attention as users pointed out the presence of roads and buildings surrounding the supposed crater.

The caption accompanying the image described how impact craters are formed when objects like asteroids or meteorites crash into larger solid objects such as planets or moons. It credited NASA as the source of the photo. However, astute netizens quickly identified the human-made structures in the picture and humorously criticized the Canadian Space Agency for the mistake.

It was soon revealed that the image was not of the Moon’s Tycho Crater, but rather of the Barringer Meteor Crater in Arizona, a popular tourist attraction. Users sarcastically commented on the post, joking about the agency’s oversight.

The post was later flagged by the community, clarifying that the location shown in the image was not Tycho Crater but Meteor Crater in Arizona. They also highlighted that Meteor Crater is approximately 50,000 years old, not 108 million years as stated in the original caption. The community note also mentioned the presence of a visitor center at the Barringer Meteor Crater.

Tycho Crater, on the other hand, is a prominent crater on the Moon, measuring 85 kilometers in diameter. It is known for its bright rays of material that stretch across the Moon’s nearside. These rays are remnants of the impact event that formed the crater and are still visible.

In summary, the Canadian Space Agency mistakenly shared an image of Barringer Meteor Crater in Arizona as the Moon’s Tycho Crater. The confusion was quickly cleared up, and the differences between the two craters were highlighted.