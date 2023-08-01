CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Canadian Rural Internet Provider Xplore Inc. to Launch Faster Satellite Internet Service

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 1, 2023
Canadian Rural Internet Provider Xplore Inc. to Launch Faster Satellite Internet Service

Canadian rural internet provider Xplore Inc. is preparing to debut a faster satellite internet service this autumn. The New Brunswick-based company aims to offer rural Canadians an alternative to SpaceX’s Starlink low-earth orbit satellites.

Xplore’s new broadband service will provide speeds of 100 megabits per second, accompanied by 24/7 Canada-based customer support and no upfront hardware costs. This offering specifically caters to households in remote areas that lack access to fiber or fixed wireless internet.

The launch of the Jupiter 3 satellite, which is claimed to be the highest capacity satellite by subsidiary Hughes Network Systems, further bolsters Xplore’s capabilities. Jupiter 3 was successfully deployed into space via a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launched from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. Signal transmission and reception tests were conducted and deemed successful on Saturday morning.

Telecommunications consultant Mark Goldberg suggests that Xplore’s new service may provide rural Canadians with a more reliable connectivity option compared to Starlink’s technology. This represents an additional tool for extending internet access to underserved areas that are not reachable through traditional means.

Xplore is expected to disclose more specific details concerning availability and pricing as the service launch date approaches in the coming months.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

The Global Cold Isostatic Pressing Machines Market

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Luminar Welcomes New Executives to Drive Growth and Innovation

Aug 1, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Harnessing the Power of Embedded Controllers for IoT and Smart Devices

Aug 1, 2023

You missed

Technology

Comparison: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs. Apple Watch Series 8

Aug 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Global Cold Isostatic Pressing Machines Market

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Upgrade Your Phone with Motorola’s Back-to-School Deals

Aug 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

The Galaxy S23 FE: Rumored Camera Upgrades and Possible Release Date

Aug 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments