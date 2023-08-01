Canadian Rural Internet Provider Xplore Inc. to Launch Faster Satellite Internet Service

Canadian rural internet provider Xplore Inc. is preparing to debut a faster satellite internet service this autumn. The New Brunswick-based company aims to offer rural Canadians an alternative to SpaceX’s Starlink low-earth orbit satellites.

Xplore’s new broadband service will provide speeds of 100 megabits per second, accompanied by 24/7 Canada-based customer support and no upfront hardware costs. This offering specifically caters to households in remote areas that lack access to fiber or fixed wireless internet.

The launch of the Jupiter 3 satellite, which is claimed to be the highest capacity satellite by subsidiary Hughes Network Systems, further bolsters Xplore’s capabilities. Jupiter 3 was successfully deployed into space via a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launched from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. Signal transmission and reception tests were conducted and deemed successful on Saturday morning.

Telecommunications consultant Mark Goldberg suggests that Xplore’s new service may provide rural Canadians with a more reliable connectivity option compared to Starlink’s technology. This represents an additional tool for extending internet access to underserved areas that are not reachable through traditional means.

Xplore is expected to disclose more specific details concerning availability and pricing as the service launch date approaches in the coming months.