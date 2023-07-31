Xplore Inc. to Offer Faster Satellite Internet in Remote Areas

Canadian rural internet provider Xplore Inc. has announced plans to offer faster satellite internet to those in remote areas starting this fall. The company will be utilizing the newly launched Jupiter 3 satellite to provide this service.

Xplore’s broadband offering aims to serve as a homegrown alternative to SpaceX’s Starlink low-earth orbit satellites that currently provide broadband internet service to rural Canadians.

Xplore’s broadband service will provide speeds of up to 100 megabits per second and will also include benefits such as no upfront hardware costs and 24/7 customer support based in Canada.

The Jupiter 3 satellite, launched by Hughes Network Systems, a subsidiary of EchoStar Corp., is touted as the highest capacity satellite. It was launched into space on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The satellite began sending and receiving signals the day after its launch.

Telecommunications consultant Mark Goldberg highlights that Xplore’s new offering will be an additional option for households that lack access to fiber or fixed wireless internet. This alternative could potentially be a more reliable choice for rural Canadians compared to the technology used by Starlink.

Xplore has yet to provide specific details regarding availability and pricing. More information will be released closer to the launch of the service in the coming months.