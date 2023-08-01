Canadian Rural Internet Provider Xplore Inc. to Launch Faster Satellite Internet Service

Canadian rural internet provider Xplore Inc. has announced its plans to launch a faster satellite internet service in the coming fall. The company’s decision comes after the successful launch of the Jupiter 3 satellite into space. With this new offering, Xplore aims to provide a homegrown alternative to SpaceX’s Starlink satellite service.

Xplore’s satellite internet service will deliver speeds of up to 100 megabits per second (Mbps), a significant improvement compared to their current maximum speed for satellite internet. In addition to faster speeds, the company will also provide professional installation, no upfront hardware costs, and 24/7 Canada-based customer support.

The Jupiter 3 satellite, which is the highest capacity satellite, was launched using a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. It has already begun sending and receiving signals and will undergo final testing before being positioned in its orbital slot within the next few weeks. While specific details regarding availability and pricing are yet to be announced, Xplore’s coverage map is expected to encompass most inhabited areas across Canada.

Apart from satellite internet, Xplore is also expanding its service offerings. Currently, the company provides 5G fixed wireless coverage in Atlantic Canada and has plans to expand coverage to Ontario and Alberta. Additionally, Xplore offers fiber services in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, and Atlantic Canada. The launch of Jupiter 3 will enable Xplore to further extend its coverage and compete with the offerings of SpaceX’s Starlink.

According to telecommunications consultant Mark Goldberg, Xplore’s new satellite service could prove to be a more reliable option for rural Canadians compared to Starlink. Unlike Starlink’s satellites, Xplore’s geostationary satellites are fixed in one location. However, this might result in potential signal delays due to the higher altitudes of geostationary satellites. Nonetheless, Goldberg highlights that Jupiter 3’s capacity will deliver high-speed broadband connectivity, offering another solution for rural internet connectivity challenges.