Canadian Rural Internet Provider Xplore Inc. to Offer Faster Satellite Internet

Canadian rural internet provider Xplore Inc. has revealed its plans to roll out faster satellite internet services to remote locations in the fall. This development comes after the successful launch of the Jupiter 3 satellite into outer space.

Xplore, headquartered in New Brunswick, aims to offer a domestic alternative to broadband internet services provided by SpaceX’s Starlink satellites to rural Canadians. The upgraded broadband service from Xplore will offer enhanced speeds of 100 megabits per second. Additionally, there will be no upfront costs for hardware and round-the-clock customer support will be provided from within Canada.

The Jupiter 3 satellite, developed by Hughes Network Systems (a subsidiary of EchoStar Corp.), was launched into space using a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It started sending and receiving signals on Saturday morning.

Telecommunications consultant Mark Goldberg believes that Xplore’s new satellite internet service will serve as an alternative option for internet connectivity, particularly for households located in areas that are beyond the reach of fiber or fixed wireless technology. It is expected that Xplore’s service will provide a more reliable alternative for rural Canadians compared to Starlink.

While specific details regarding availability and pricing for Xplore’s forthcoming broadband service are yet to be announced, the company has indicated that they will be providing more information in the coming months, closer to the service launch.