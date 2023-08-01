Canadian Rural Internet Provider Xplore Inc. to Offer Faster Satellite Internet

Canadian rural internet provider Xplore Inc. has announced its plans to offer faster satellite internet to remote locations starting this fall. The company will be utilizing the Jupiter 3 satellite, which was recently launched into space.

With this new technology, Xplore aims to provide a homegrown alternative to broadband internet services currently offered to rural Canadians through SpaceX’s Starlink low-earth orbit satellites.

The new broadband service from Xplore will feature speeds of 100 megabits per second, which is double the maximum speed currently offered for satellite internet. Other benefits include professional installation, no upfront hardware costs, and 24/7 Canada-based customer support.

Jupiter 3, launched by EchoStar Corp. subsidiary Hughes Network Systems, is touted as the highest capacity satellite. It began sending and receiving signals after its launch and will undergo final testing before reaching its designated orbital slot.

Xplore’s coverage map for the new service is expected to include most inhabited areas across Canada. The company already offers 5G fixed wireless coverage in Atlantic Canada and plans to expand to Ontario, Alberta, Quebec, Manitoba, and other parts of Atlantic Canada.

Xplore hopes this new offering will help address the challenges it has faced with the arrival of SpaceX’s Starlink service in Canada.

According to telecommunications consultant Mark Goldberg, Xplore’s new service through Jupiter 3 could be a more reliable option for rural Canadians compared to Starlink. The geostationary satellite offers a fixed location connection, which can be more preferable in areas surrounded by trees or nestled in valleys. However, it is important to note that geostationary satellites have higher latency compared to low-earth orbit satellites used by Starlink.

Xplore’s new service with Jupiter 3 will provide faster speeds and high-speed broadband connectivity, contributing to the range of solutions available for rural internet connectivity in Canada.