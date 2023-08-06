Spider Bite Myth Debunked: Postal Worker Hospitalized, Experts Skeptical

A postal worker from Hertfordshire, Chris Cowsley, experienced a terrifying incident when he woke up choking one night and had to be hospitalized. The attending paramedic suggested that his uvula may have been bitten by a spider. While spiders are often defended by the British Arachnological Society for their role as natural pest controllers, experts are skeptical about their involvement in this particular case.

Spiders play a vital role in the ecosystem as enemies of insects. A study conducted by the University of Basel estimated that spiders eliminate 400-800 million tons of prey annually. Insects that bother crops and livestock are among their primary targets. However, it is highly doubtful that a spider was responsible for Mr. Cowsley’s breathing difficulties. Dr. Matt Wilkinson from Cambridge University debunks the widely believed myth that humans swallow eight spiders a year in their sleep. He explains that very few spiders in Britain can actually bite humans, and it is highly unlikely for a spider to crawl into someone’s throat.

The National Health Service (NHS) advises seeking medical attention if one experiences severe or concerning symptoms after a spider bite. Although Mr. Cowsley did not suffer any health consequences, he has made the decision to purchase insect repellents as a precaution against future incidents.

While the exact cause of Mr. Cowsley’s choking episode remains uncertain, it is important to separate fact from fiction when it comes to spider bites. Spiders are valuable contributors to the environment, but their involvement in human health issues may be overstated.