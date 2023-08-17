Pokemon Go: Xerneas and Yveltal’s Shiny Appearance in 5-star Raids

Pokemon Go players can now expect to encounter the Generation 6 Legendaries, Xerneas and Yveltal, more frequently during their 5-star Raids. Fans of the Pokemon X and Y versions will recognize these version mascots.

From August 16 to August 23, players have the opportunity to battle and capture Xerneas and Yveltal in their Shiny forms. It is worth noting that Legendary Raid bosses have a higher chance of appearing as Shinies compared to regular wild Pokemon encounters.

Defeating these Legendary Pokemon in their 5-star Raid events will require luck and skill. Fortunately, there are Raid guides available that provide information on their weaknesses, best counters, and their usefulness in player versus player (PvP) and player versus environment (PvE) content.

So, for players seeking Shiny versions of Xerneas and Yveltal, now is the time to participate in these Raids. Stay updated with the latest news on Esports and Gaming by subscribing to our newsletter.

