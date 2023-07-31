Trust and Capability Considerations in the Adoption of Voice Technology

Trust and capability considerations are significant factors that hinder the widespread adoption of technology. Smartphones, although remarkable devices, face a practical limitation – they become unusable when wet, dirty, or occupied. However, the solution to this limitation may lie in voice technology powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Consumer data indicates that voice technology is highly recognized for its benefits in emergency situations where touchscreens may not be usable. More than 50% of consumers would rely on reliable voice technology to contact help or loved ones in emergencies, such as auto accidents. This preference is particularly strong among millennials and bridge millennials, demonstrating their overall willingness to embrace voice technology.

Despite its advantages in emergencies, voice technology is not as popular in everyday situations. Consumer hesitance to adopt voice technology is driven by concerns regarding data protection, reliability, and trust in the devices or apps. Past experiences have also played a role in shaping this hesitancy. Initially, voice AI was limited to performing basic tasks like playing music or setting timers. However, the potential of voice-powered technology is only starting to be explored.

AI-powered voice technology holds the promise of being smart, personalized, adaptive, and engaging. It can anticipate actions based on historical data and context. While consumers may still harbor concerns about the reliability and safety of voice technology, ongoing improvements may lead to its more frequent usage in everyday life. As AI-powered tools become increasingly intelligent and capable, the future of communication could be revolutionized by voice technology.