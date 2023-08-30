Amazon Luna: Cloud Gaming on Your LG TV Without a Console

Amazon Luna is a cloud gaming platform that brings gaming to your LG TV without the need for a console or a game controller. This platform is an extension of Amazon Prime gaming, offering Prime members exclusive in-game content and free games every week. With Luna, games can now be easily streamed, making them more accessible to everyone with a fast Wi-Fi connection.

Available on compatible LG Smart TV models from 2021 to 2023, Amazon Luna can be accessed directly from the TV Home Screen or downloaded as an app from the LG Content Store. It also supports Windows, Mac, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, and Android devices. Currently, Luna is only available in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Germany.

Amazon Luna is designed for gamers who want to enjoy gaming without the need for a gaming console or a high-end gaming PC. It provides an added bonus for Prime members and LG customers who own smart TVs or Amazon Fire TV sticks. However, there is a catch – while some titles are free for Prime members, others require a subscription to Luna+.

A Luna+ subscription costs $9.99/£8.99 per month and provides access to a library of games. Additionally, there is an option to subscribe to UBISOFT+ through Luna, which offers more popular titles like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy series for $17.99/£14.99 per month.

Whether you’re a fan of gaming on a TV or not, Amazon Luna offers an alternative to traditional gaming setups. While playing Fortnite with an Amazon Fire TV remote might seem unusual, it is recommended to use a gaming controller for a better experience. Amazon Luna even has its own brand of controllers.

If you’re looking to upgrade your TV for gaming, the LG C2 TV (2022) is highly recommended. It has received a 9 out of 10 rating and offers excellent connectivity options for next-gen gaming. Additionally, it is compatible with Amazon Luna right out of the box, allowing for easy access from the home screen.

In conclusion, Amazon Luna brings cloud gaming to your LG TV, eliminating the need for a console. With its growing library of games and compatibility with various devices, Luna offers a convenient and accessible way to enjoy gaming for Prime members and LG customers.

