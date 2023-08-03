The Question of Trust in Large-Language Models (LLMs)

The trustworthiness of large-language models (LLMs), such as OpenAI’s GPT-4, is a significant concern for many AI startup founders and developers. Recent studies indicate that while these models can improve over time, they can also exhibit signs of decline.

Evaluating the performance of LLMs poses a particular challenge for startups due to the limited information shared by providers like OpenAI regarding their training and development processes. Furthermore, researchers who were once open about these details have become less forthcoming at industry forums.

To address this issue, some LLM customers are adopting a unique approach by using multiple models to assess their performance. By leveraging the capabilities of different models, startups hope to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of their chosen LLM.

While this approach may provide some insights, it does not completely solve the trust problem. Startups require greater transparency from LLM providers concerning their training data, fine-tuning methods, and potential biases. The establishment of clear guidelines and standards for evaluating LLM performance would also be highly beneficial.

As the field of artificial intelligence progresses, trust in LLMs will become a crucial consideration for startups and developers. Ongoing research and collaboration between providers, researchers, and customers are necessary to ensure the reliability and trustworthiness of these powerful language models.