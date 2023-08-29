Voice Assistants Lack Accuracy in Providing CPR Information, Study Finds

A recent study revealed that voice assistants like Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa may not be as reliable in providing information about cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) as they are for other tasks. The study, published on Monday, found that only 59% of voice assistant responses included information related to CPR, and only about one-third provided actual instructions for performing CPR.

Dr. Adam Landman, lead study author and chief information officer at Mass General Brigham, expressed concerns about the lack of relevance and consistency in the responses given by voice assistants. The study involved asking eight questions related to CPR instructions to Amazon Alexa on Echo Show 5, Apple Siri on iPhone, Google Assistant on Nest Mini, and Microsoft Cortana on a Windows 10 laptop. Two board-certified emergency medicine physicians assessed the accuracy of the responses through transcripts.

The results of the study highlight the importance of not relying on voice assistants for medical information during a medical emergency. Instead, bystanders should prioritize calling emergency services (911) if they encounter a patient suspected of having cardiac arrest. The study emphasizes the need for credible organizations like the American Heart Association (AHA) to take the lead in providing accurate CPR information through these devices.

To ensure preparedness for potential resuscitation situations, individuals are encouraged to familiarize themselves with CPR techniques and learn how to use automated external defibrillators (AEDs). The American Heart Association provides CPR courses and resources for building cardiac response plans in schools, workplaces, and sports settings. Sharing this important information with others is also crucial to increasing overall awareness and preparedness.

Although voice assistants currently fall short in providing accurate CPR information, there is potential for improvement by incorporating evidence-based content and standardizing phrases to guide users effectively. Additionally, technology could further support CPR efforts by using music, such as the beat of the song “Staying Alive” by the Bee Gees, as a guide for maintaining the appropriate rate of compressions. However, it is important to remember that calling 911 should always be the first step in responding to a cardiac event.

Sources:

– CNN