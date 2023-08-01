Phobos and Deimos: Moons of Mars

Phobos and Deimos, the two moons of Mars, can be observed from the Martian surface. Phobos is the larger and brighter of the two, shining as brightly as magnitude –9 in the Martian sky, while Deimos reaches a peak brightness of magnitude –5. The closer proximity and larger size of Phobos to Mars are the reasons behind its greater brightness.

Similar to Earth’s moon, both Phobos and Deimos exhibit phases. However, there are noticeable differences between their phase changes and those of Earth’s moon. Phobos orbits Mars at a much faster rate, completing a full orbit in approximately seven hours and 39 minutes. As a result, Phobos shows notable waxing and waning during a single appearance. It also appears larger than its actual size, sometimes appearing to be one-third to one-half the size of a full moon. Phobos remains visible for about four hours at a time and can be seen from most parts of Mars at least once per night. Interestingly, it is even bright enough to be spotted during daylight hours.

On the other hand, Deimos orbits Mars at a distance approximately four times farther than Phobos. It appears to be roughly 2.5 minutes in diameter. While typically not visible during the day, Deimos still outshines any star in the night sky. It takes over 30 hours to complete an orbit around Mars and stays above the Martian horizon for approximately 60 hours. Unlike Phobos, Deimos goes through a complete set of phases twice from moonrise to moonset. However, due to its small size, observing these phase changes would require the use of a telescope.