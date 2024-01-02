First Impressions: A Dive into the World of VR with the Meta Quest 3

Summary: The Meta Quest 3, a consumer VR headset from Facebook, has been named ZDNET’s Product of the Year for 2023. Despite initial skepticism, the author, a self-proclaimed claustrophobic guy with motion sickness, decided to give VR a try. In this subjective review, he shares his first impressions and experiences with the Meta Quest 3.

Quest log:

Delivery day: The author expresses excitement and nervousness about receiving the Meta Quest 3. Concerns arise regarding potential motion sickness and discomfort wearing a full-face headset.

Two days later: The Meta Quest 3 has arrived, but the author has yet to try it out.

Two weeks later: After watching YouTube videos to get an idea of what to expect, the author finally feels ready to use the Meta Quest 3. Suitable spaces in the house are identified for VR experiences.

Today: The author signs up for a Meta account and creates a Meta Horizons profile. The headset is ready to be used.

Three days later: The author opens the box, takes pictures of the headset and controllers, and begins charging the device. Apprehensions about the VR component and potential tripping hazards are raised.

Four days later: The author is impressed by the Meta Quest 3 and describes it as mind-bogglingly cool.

FAQ:

Q: Can the Meta Quest 3 cause motion sickness?

A: Reports suggest that the Meta Quest 3 causes less motion sickness compared to earlier headsets.

Q: What kind of spaces are suitable for VR experiences?

A: Open spaces like kitchens or family rooms are often considered suitable for VR experiences.

Q: Is a Meta account necessary for using the Meta Quest 3?

A: A Meta account, Facebook account, or Instagram account can be used to access the Meta Quest 3.

Q: Is the Meta Quest 3 worth trying for someone who is apprehensive about VR?

A: The author, who was initially skeptical and had concerns, found the Meta Quest 3 to be an impressive VR device.

In conclusion, the author’s first experience with the Meta Quest 3 was overwhelmingly positive, dispelling initial doubts and concerns. The Meta Quest 3 opens up a new world of possibilities and showcases the potential of VR technology beyond just enthusiasts and early adopters.