Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Set to Release in November

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 8, 2023
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Set to Release in November

Activision has officially announced that the next installment in the Call of Duty franchise will be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, the game is set to release on November 10th for PC and consoles, with the possibility of a release on the Nintendo Switch.

While specifics about the game are scarce at the moment, Activision has hinted that players will be able to carry over their operators, weapons, and bundles from the previous installment, Modern Warfare II. This indicates that the game will continue the series’ rebooted storyline, rather than reverting to a World War II setting.

Initial reports had suggested that Activision might release a significant expansion for Modern Warfare II instead of a brand new game. However, the publisher has decided to stick with their annual release schedule for a full-price Call of Duty title.

According to Bloomberg, Modern Warfare III will feature maps and game modes from the previous game, while still offering a standalone experience. More information about the game’s features and content will be unveiled in the coming weeks and months.

In related news, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is expected to be finalized soon. This could potentially result in Modern Warfare III being available on Xbox Game Pass upon its release, marking the first time a Call of Duty title would be included in the subscription service.

