Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Release Date and Teaser Trailer Shared Online

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 7, 2023
An official release date and teaser trailer for Call of Duty Modern Warfare III have been shared online. Leaks and rumors surrounding the next Call of Duty title have been circulating, including details about gameplay additions, multiplayer maps, and the game’s story and characters.

The teaser trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has been released via the official social media channels for the game. The release date for the game is set for November 10, 2023, which is consistent with previous entries in the series. A new red logo for the game has also been unveiled, replacing the green and white logos from previous entries.

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty Modern Warfare III will continue the story of Captain Price and his team, who were featured in the reveal trailer. The game’s antagonist will be Vladimir Makarov.

While official gameplay has not been revealed yet and there is no information about a closed or open beta, more details are expected to be announced soon. Stay tuned for further updates.

