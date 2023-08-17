Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IV in the Works, Says Narrative Director

According to Call of Duty narrative director Brian Bloom, the popular reboot of the Modern Warfare subseries will continue beyond the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Bloom hinted that there are plans for future games in the franchise featuring the iconic characters from Modern Warfare.

The original Modern Warfare trilogy concluded with Modern Warfare 3 in 2011. However, Bloom revealed in an interview with The Washington Post that the story will extend beyond the events of the upcoming game, which takes place in 2023. This suggests the possibility of a Modern Warfare IV.

The current reboot of the Modern Warfare series has already brought back elements and characters from the original trilogy, sometimes out of chronological order. The infamous “No Russian” level from Modern Warfare 2 is expected to be reimagined in Modern Warfare III based on the game’s reveal trailer. The story of Modern Warfare III revolves around a potential World War III sparked by the series antagonist, Makarov. This event has not yet occurred in the rebooted trilogy but could be explored in Modern Warfare III and potentially continued in a future installment.

Modern Warfare III’s campaign will feature the linear, cinematic missions that fans expect, following Captain Price and Task Force 141 as they hunt down Makarov. The game will also introduce “Open Combat Missions,” offering players more freedom and optional paths to complete objectives. In multiplayer, Modern Warfare III will include remakes of all 16 maps from Modern Warfare 2 and bring back the classic red dot minimap, along with the addition of a “Tac-Stance” option for close-quarters combat.

Preorders for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III are now available, with early access to the campaign and the multiplayer beta for those who preorder. The game will be released for all players on November 10th.