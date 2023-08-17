“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III” Introduces Open Combat Missions

The upcoming release of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III” is set to break new ground in the acclaimed game series. Developed by Sledgehammer Games and scheduled for release on November 10, the game will feature “open combat missions” that offer players different and optional objectives in open-ended spaces.

Unlike previous Call of Duty story modes, where the gameplay is linear and cinematic, “Modern Warfare III” will provide a sandbox experience. Players will have the freedom to choose their playstyle, whether they prefer stealth or a more aggressive approach. They can also decide which weapons and tools to use and where to enter rooms.

This departure from the traditional formula is a significant step for the Call of Duty franchise, which is renowned for its multiplayer features and blockbuster action movie-style single-player campaigns. With the ability to adapt to different playstyles, the game aims to provide a more personalized and immersive experience for players.

The Call of Duty franchise is a titan in the entertainment industry, consistently topping annual sales charts. Last year’s “Modern Warfare 2” earned $1 billion in just 10 days. With its multiplayer success firmly established, the series now aims to further enhance its single-player narrative by offering more open-ended gameplay.

The narrative director for the franchise, Brian Bloom, explained that “Modern Warfare III” features branching dialogue trees and reactive character lines. Player decisions and exploration of new areas will trigger different speech options, adding depth to the storytelling. Characters will also respond differently depending on the player’s actions and circumstances.

Additionally, the game takes players to fictional locations such as Urzikstan and Kastovia, allowing them to explore and learn about these places through the single-player and multiplayer components. The series aims to create a sense of attachment and history to these locations, treating them as characters in their own right.

The rebooted “Modern Warfare” brand, which started in 2019, plans to extend its story beyond this year’s release with character arcs that evolve over time. The team behind the game sees endless potential for storytelling, promising an exciting future for the franchise.

With its groundbreaking approach to open combat missions and a focus on player choice, “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III” seeks to revolutionize the Call of Duty experience. Players can look forward to an immersive and dynamic single-player campaign when the game launches in November.