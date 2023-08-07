Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to be Released on November 10

Activision recently announced that the highly anticipated game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, will be hitting the market on November 10th. The announcement was made through a teaser trailer, unveiling both the game’s name and release date.

Although specific details about the game are still under wraps, it has been confirmed that there will be some elements carried over from Modern Warfare 2. This includes a selection of weapons and character aspects, which will surely excite fans of the previous installment.

Rumors have also started circulating about the return of classic maps like Terminal, as well as the reinstatement of the classic mini-map and the popular Ninja Perk. These rumors have created even more buzz among the gaming community.

Originally, Modern Warfare 3 was intended to be a premium expansion to Modern Warfare 2. However, the developers made the decision to turn it into a standalone game with its own release. This departure from the usual approach of introducing new themes with each new installment marks an interesting shift in the Call of Duty series.

As the release date approaches, fans can anticipate more information about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. In the meantime, gamers can also look forward to the upcoming release of a classic game on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, adding even more excitement to the gaming world.