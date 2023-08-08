CityLife

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 8, 2023
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Release Date Confirmed

Call of Duty fans can mark their calendars as the release date for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has been confirmed for November 10, 2023. The announcement comes with a teaser trailer featuring snippets of dialogue from series star Captain Price and Shadow Company boss Phillip Graves. The teaser also hints at an impending threat.

One exciting addition to the game is the return of proper slide cancelling, a feature that was teased to Call of Duty influencers. Leaks have already given players a glimpse of the weapons and key art for Modern Warfare 3, which have now been confirmed by the teaser.

Furthermore, there are reports that a Modern Warfare 3 event will take place within the popular battle royale game Call of Duty: Warzone, on August 17. This crossover event is expected to generate even more excitement among gamers.

While Activision has not officially announced the platforms for Modern Warfare 3, it is widely anticipated that the game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, as well as PC.

Fans of the Call of Duty franchise can anticipate an action-packed gaming experience with the release of Modern Warfare 3.

