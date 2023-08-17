Call of Duty Central Hub to Unite Modern Warfare II, Warzone, and Future Content

Call of Duty will now have a central hub known as Call of Duty HQ, where players can access Modern Warfare II, Warzone, Modern Warfare III, and all future Call of Duty content. This was announced in an official Call of Duty blog post ahead of the full reveal of Modern Warfare III on August 17.

Call of Duty HQ will serve as the access point for all upcoming Call of Duty content. It aims to make it easier for players to navigate and select which game and modes they want to play. While the name is new, having a hub for multiple Call of Duty games is not a new concept. In previous years, players have been able to access multiple Call of Duty games from the main menu of the latest installment.

The inclusion of multiple Call of Duty games in one place is especially logical since Modern Warfare III will be the first time the franchise releases a direct sequel in consecutive years. The cosmetics and weapons from Modern Warfare II will carry over into Modern Warfare III, and the game’s campaign will continue where the previous year’s game left off. Modern Warfare II, Modern Warfare III, and Warzone are closely connected, providing a reason to consolidate all aspects of the franchise.

Modern Warfare III will be revealed within Warzone through a special event called Shadow Siege. While only limited details are known about the game, it has been confirmed that Zombies will make a return after being absent from last year’s installment. Additionally, reports suggest that multiplayer maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 will be remade for Modern Warfare III, and the classic red dot mini-map might also make a comeback. Players who pre-order the game will have early access to the campaign, with the full version releasing on November 10.